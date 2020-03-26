Veggie Rescue throws milestone 'Million Pound Party' at St. Mark's

Veggie Rescue of Santa Ynez recently celebrated a major milestone collecting and delivering 1 million pounds of fresh produce to locals in need.

More than 80 community members turned out at the organization's "Million Pound Party," held on March 9 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.

The event spotlighted Veggie Rescue's accomplishments in combination with key agricultural partners, while honoring Veggie Rescue Executive Director Amy Derryberry.

According to an event spokeswoman, Derryberry acknowledged farmer partners "whose generosity and like-minded thinking" helped make the milestone possible.

Tutti Frutti Farms managers Cindy Douglas and Olive Cadwell countered that the relationship benefited all involved, said the spokeswoman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}