To read the report The Santa Barbara County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office 2020 Crop Report is available at www.agcommissioner.com. With a few exceptions, crop reports dating back to 1916 are also available on the website by clicking on “Crop Reports” under the “Popular Pages” heading.

For the first time since 1995, wine grapes fell out of the top four crops in Santa Barbara County, giving way to cauliflower, broccoli and nursery products in its slide from No. 2 to No. 5, while strawberries remained at the top, according to the 2020 Crop Report released last week.

County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said the gross production value of agriculture in 2020 was $1.8 billion, an increase of more than $219 million, or 12%, over the total crop value in 2019.

The 2020 total value eclipsed the previous record of nearly $1.61 billion set in 2017 and is especially impressive considering the increase came amid a global pandemic.

“I think, just in general, it was a very challenging year in a lot of ways,” said Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Vegetable Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. “The impacts of COVID really depended on what you were growing and where you were selling it.

“Prices were a little bit stronger last year,” she added. “We did see a lot of increased costs the last couple of years.”

She also noted that figures in the crop report represent the “gross value” and not the “take home” value after all those costs are deducted.

Total acreage, yield per acre and gross dollar values for almost all the county’s agricultural commodities are outlined in the report using charts and graphs as well as explanatory text.

The report also looks at commercial fishing, exports by countries and crops, organic farming, hemp research, farmers markets, pest interdiction, pesticide control, sustainable agriculture and more.

“This report is our yearly opportunity to recognize the growers, shippers, ranchers and other businesses ancillary to and supportive of agriculture, which is the largest driver of Santa Barbara County’s economy,” Fisher said.

Strawberries continued their reign as king in the county, contributing more than $727.4 million to the total agricultural value, according to the report.

The value of the strawberry crop increased about $156 million from its 2019 total through a combination of an increased number of acres being harvested and an improved yield per acre.

Cauliflower climbed into the No. 2 seat for the first time by notching a value of just under $109.3 million, or a little more than $18 million more than its 2019 fourth-place value, buoyed by increases in acreage, yield per acre and market price.

“We’re attributing that to branding of the commodity to gluten-free products, like pizza dough,” said Rudy Martel, assistant agriculture commissioner, who noted cauliflower is a prime ingredient in those products, for which there is an increasing demand.

“That’s been the trend for the last couple of years,” Martel said.

Wineman agreed: “We’ve seen an increase in [cauliflower] over the last several years. It’s part of the ‘nutritious and delicious’ foods and the rise in popularity of cauliflower rice. Have you tried that? It’s really pretty good.”

Wine grapes fell to No. 5 in the top crop list by virtue of a decrease in value from almost $106.1 million in 2019 to just over $93.8 million as a result of a 500-acre reduction in acres harvested and a lower yield per acre.

Martel attributed part of the drop to heat waves that hit prior to the 2020 harvest.

“They had to harvest early, and that affects the yield,” he said. “They also had to replace a lot of the vines. They have to do that about every 20 years.”

He added, “We’re looking for a rebound in wine grapes next year. We’ll see how that plays out.”

With the exception of four years, wine grapes have been No. 2 or No. 3 on the list since 1996. The crop was No. 4 in 1997, 2003 and 2008 and claimed the No. 1 spot once — in 2001. In 1995, it ranked seventh.

Cauliflower was followed at No. 3 by broccoli, which stepped up from its 2019 sixth-place slot with a value of more than $104.6 million, an increase of nearly $24.3 million.

Broccoli captured the No. 3 spot from nursery products, which dropped to No. 4 at almost $98.6 million, still an increase of more than $942,000 from the 2019 value.

The county’s newest major crop — cannabis — was not included in the total production value, but if it had been, it would easily have claimed the No. 2 position with a total value of nearly $194.6 million.

“Right now, it’s not included as agriculture by the [U.S. Department of Agriculture],” Martel said. “It’s still federally illegal.”

Once the federal government changes the status of cannabis, followed by a state change, it could be included in the total crop value, he said.

While the strawberry crop achieved its dominance from 10,503 acres harvested, with cauliflower’s total coming from 11,302 acres and broccoli’s value from 16,365 acres, cannabis reached its total value from just 400.04 acres cultivated under state permits, as reported by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.