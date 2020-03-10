Women Winemakers of Santa Barbara County deliver sold-out event on International Women’s Day

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered at Santa Ynez Roblar Farm in support of Santa Barbara County lady vintners for the fourth annual Women Winemakers Celebration. The event also marked International Women’s Day and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

According to event co-founder and public relations manager Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Sunday was a success.

"We had approximately 200 guests at the event," Ferguson-Sparks said. "The event was sold out a few days prior – both the tasting reception ticket and the "Full Feast" ticket, which included the seated brunch. I had people calling/emailing me still right before the event, desperately hoping that I had hidden tickets!"

On a bright Sunday morning, local lady chefs and bakers joined in on the inaugural brunchtime occasion, pairing their edible creations with their colleagues' celebratory wines.