Alfie’s Fish & Chips will mark 53 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be conducted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 23.

Members of the community are invited to attend.

The English-style seafood eatery has become an iconic stop for deep fried cod fritters and French fries — a fare originating from England and found in neighboring European countries.

Nellie and Mike Sewall pose inside Alfie's Fish & Chips, at the longtime Lompoc restaurant's current location at 1036 North H Street. The owners moved the business to the restaurant vacated by Scratch Kitchen in 2019.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

