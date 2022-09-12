091222 Village Inn update 2.jpeg

Since its purchase nearly three years ago, the 7-acre Village Inn property has undergone major renovations that include the gutting and overhauling of the main building and adjacent hotel buildings. 

Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg Village are nearing completion as the project enters the final stages of construction leading up to a soft opening event slated for December.

The property was originally scheduled to open to the public in June, however, that date was delayed. 

011222 Village Inn sign 02.JPG
Workers position a new sign outside the Village Inn in Vandenberg Village on Jan. 12.
091222 Village Inn update

Landscaping of the Village Inn grounds soon will feature a pool, pool house and a vineyard tended by local vintners Transcendence Wines.

