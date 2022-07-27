Buellflat Rock Co.’s Deep Mining Reclamation Plan earned unanimous conceptual approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after the company made voluntary revisions to address concerns raised by neighbors and commissioners at a June 8 hearing.
The approval is considered “conceptual” because the plan now must be submitted to the California Department of Mine Reclamation for its blessing before returning to the commission for the final OK.
In June, the commission delayed taking action on the reclamation plan so Buellflat officials could consider concerns raised about the volume of truck traffic and neighbors’ complaints of noise and dust from the operation in the Santa Ynez River channel just west of Solvang.
Buellflat applied to revise its existing reclamation plan to allow mining to a depth below groundwater level in a previously mined area, complete site improvements to make the mining and reclamation process better and to change the end use of the land once the reclamation is complete.
The company proposed extending its existing 30-foot-deep excavation another 30 feet, and once the material is played out and the pit backfilled, expected sometime around 2048, the land would be restored to pasture land, like the surrounding properties, rather than oak woodland and riparian areas.
County Planning and Development Department staff said the deeper mining was being requested on the 45-acre site because the company had exhausted aggregates in previous shallow mining operations.
Responding to the commission’s concerns, the company cut the maximum potential truck trips from 338 to 200 per day, although the actual traffic is expected to be about 50 trucks per day.
To address noise and dust complaints, the company will have a dust monitor — general manager Jamie Hancock — on-site during mining operations and to post a sign with his name and phone number outside the office as a contact for complaints.
“My phone’s on 24/7,” Hancock said, noting he welcomes anyone to contact him with complaints.
Hancock noted the only time the company has experienced dust problems is during high wind events, and sometimes that dust comes from 10 to 15 miles away.
But he said if dust exceeds acceptable levels, the operation will be shut down until the wind subsides.
The company also agreed to maintain an 8-foot buffer around the site to serve as a visual and noise buffer, and the county staff report said the berm would increase as mining goes deeper.
Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the site, favored adding landscaping to further buffer noise, dust and the visual impacts of the operation, but other commissioners didn’t support that idea, and even Parke said he wasn’t sure he did either.
“I’m reluctant to support a landscaping plan that hasn’t been reviewed,” said 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini, pointing out it would require additional water use during a drought, raised wildfire issues and could create rodent problems. “I don’t think it’s warranted.”
Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney, 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley and 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez all expressed appreciation for Buellflat’s response to concerns.
“I’m supportive of the project primarily because the applicant has listened to the commission’s comments a month ago or so and modified the project in some meaningful ways,” Cooney said.