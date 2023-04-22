 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chamber Spotlight

Build a better community in Santa Maria with the United Way | Chamber Spotlight

042123-smt-photo-Chamber-United-Way-2

Since 1959 the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way has been serving the people of Santa Maria, Lompoc, and the Santa Ynez valleys as well as the residents of Buellton and Guadalupe.

 Sergio Ruiz, Contributed

Cities and towns are much more than the buildings or the streets that make up their architecture. The people, businesses and activities that are enjoyed (and created) together make a community, and the spirit of each community is unique to the people that create it. 

Doing things "Santa Maria style" has long been a point of pride for the people and businesses of the Santa Maria Valley. The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, and CEO Eddie Taylor, have been working to ensure that "doing business" and "living Santa Maria" -style are more closely aligned and that more people have access to both. 

“I don’t really know if I would differentiate business Santa Maria-style from living Santa Maria-style," Taylor said. "Because, what I know about our community is that whenever there is something that needs to be done, we come together as a community.“

United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County | Audio

United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County | Audio
042123-smt-photo-Chamber-United-Way-1

Eddie Taylor, CEO of Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, talked to Paulina Leang of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce about the organization's decades of work on the Central Coast. 

Northern Santa Barbara County United Way is focused on organizing community collaborations and responding to local needs by becoming a “partner in change”.

This column was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. See the spotlight video, and learn more about the work of the Chamber advocating for businesses and economic growth in the Santa Maria Valley on their website, https://www.santamaria.com.

0
0
0
0
0