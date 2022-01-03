The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center each received a $40,000 donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians after a successful annual event.

The Chumash Charity Golf Classic, held each year to support local nonprofit groups, raised a total of $120,000 in September, according to an event spokesman.

Beneficiaries of the two-day event held at the Alisal River Course in Solvang also included the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program which received $40,000 to further its community outreach. The nonprofit awards grants for high-tech upgrades to area schools.

Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, explained that after having to cancel the 2020 event, "it was great to have an opportunity to come together, enjoy two great days of golf and raise funds for programs that help the vulnerable and underserved youth in our community."

Prior to the event, employees voted on naming the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center as 2021 charity beneficiaries, according to Kahn.

"To include an organization that our workforce respects and supports made this donation even more special,” he said.

While holding its own annual golf tournament at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County received the Chumash Golf Classic donation, according to the spokesman.

“We are extremely grateful to the Santa Ynez Chumash for their continued support of our organization,” said club CEO Michael Baker. "Their incredibly generous investment will allow us to continue our efforts to reach the youth that need our services the most in all the communities we serve.”

Ann McCarty, executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, accepted the $40,000 donation on behalf of the county agency.

“This donation lifts us up,” MCarty said. “This tells us that people have our back, and they understand how important it is to provide services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking in our county. It also means they want us to continue this work, providing the education and direct services.”

The center offers a wide range of trauma-informed services and presentations on the issues of sexual assault, child abuse, prevention and human trafficking.

