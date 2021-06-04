Chumash Enterprises will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chumash Employee Resource Center, located at 585 McMurray Road in Buellton.
Chumash Enterprises also will offer special $250 monthly bonuses this summer to employees in specified positions in an effort to fill more than 200 full-time and part-time staffing vacancies, according to a spokesperson.
Employment opportunities will be available at one of three properties — Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque and Hadsten House — in the areas of hotel operations, sustainability/custodial services, food and beverage, transportation, security and others.
Both recruiters and hiring managers will be in attendance and extending offers on the spot to qualified job applicants, the spokesperson said. Applicants are asked to schedule interview appointments online prior to the event to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols that call for limited indoor capacity.
To apply online and book an interview appointment, visit www.chumashcareers.com. Walk-ins are welcomed and will be interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
To attract qualified candidates and retain employees during the busy summer months, Chumash Enterprises also will hand out special $250 bonuses for each month of work completed in June, July and August to those in the role of housekeeper, house person, room inspector, housekeeping floor supervisor, cook and prep cook, food court attendant, dishwasher, steward and barista.
Applicants are asked to arrive 5 minutes prior to scheduled appointments, dress appropriately and bring a valid ID.
Full-time Chumash Enterprise employees are offered competitive pay and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with a matching funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from work for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents, the spokesperson said.
Temperature checks upon entry will be mandatory and masks will be required in accordance with Chumash-owned properties’ Safe + Well measures.
To apply online and book an appointment, visit www.chumashcareers.com/job-fair.