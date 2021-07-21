Lompoc dance studio Classic School of Ballet will present a series of dance performances on Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, located at 217 South L Street. The event is open to the public.

Themed "Dancefest 2021", the 90-minute performance is comprised of ballet, tap, Irish, lyrical, and jazz dance genres, and will be presented in a series of five acts, showcasing the talents of young students, who studio owner and director Angela Mill said continued to practice five-days-a-week via Zoom during the pandemic.

Mill said the decision to put on a show is a reward to the dedicated dancers who took daily classes "and persevered through COVID closures." The production also gives students an opportunity to perform and share their love of dance with the community, she said.

Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12, and can be purchased by calling 805-736-4646 or 805-588-8958.

The school of dance has been serving the Lompoc Valley for 54 years.

