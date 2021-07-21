072121 Classic School of Ballet Lompoc

Classical School of Ballet advanced-level dancers pictured, from left to right: Delaney O’Neal, Kaitlin Tosh, Katherine Sweeney, Ashley Wuitschick, Nicolyn Kendall, Dana Hjelm, Devan Cole, Annja MacPherson, and Marcela Flores.

 Photo contributed by Mason Mill

Lompoc dance studio Classic School of Ballet will present a series of dance performances on Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, located at 217 South L Street. The event is open to the public.

Themed "Dancefest 2021", the 90-minute performance is comprised of ballet, tap, Irish, lyrical, and jazz dance genres, and will be presented in a series of five acts, showcasing the talents of young students, who studio owner and director Angela Mill said continued to practice five-days-a-week via Zoom during the pandemic.

Mill said the decision to put on a show is a reward to the dedicated dancers who took daily classes "and persevered through COVID closures." The production also gives students an opportunity to perform and share their love of dance with the community, she said.

Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12, and can be purchased by calling 805-736-4646 or 805-588-8958.

The school of dance has been serving the Lompoc Valley for 54 years.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0