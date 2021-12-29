Dutch Bros. Coffee will officially open its new Lompoc location to the public at 5 a.m. Friday, offering a host of handcrafted menu items including specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes and teas.

“We’re stoked to open our first shop for the Lompoc community,” said Nicole Birmingham, Lompoc Dutch Bros. store operator. “We can’t wait to serve everyone on Friday!”

Hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The 871-square-foot drive-through shop is located at 812 North H St. in Lompoc, and was formerly the site of the town's iconic wine barrel-shaped restaurant, La Botte.

+6 Old La Botte restaurant demolished to make room for Dutch Bros. coffee in Lompoc According to Lompoc Planning Manager Brian Halvorson, the 40-year-old La Botte restaurant, located at 825 N H Street, was demolished approximately a week ago to make room for the construction of a Dutch Bros. 871-square-foot drive-through coffee shop.