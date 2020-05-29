You are the owner of this article.
Pacific Surfliner to partially restore service to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara corridors
Guadalupe Amtrak Station platform

Passengers wait for a train on the platform of Guadalupe Amtrak Station.

 Tony Martindale

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced that it will partially restore service to 100 miles of its 351-mile coastal rail corridor beginning June 1. Train service restoration affects the San Luis Obispo corridor, which will now run one train in each direction extending up to San Luis Obispo daily, as well as the Los Angeles to Santa Barbara/Goleta corridor for which an additional train will be added to the southern route.

The update from Pacific Surfliner comes two months after service was temporarily reduced on March 23 in response to pandemic orders that severely impacted ridership.

“We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director of the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo) Agency which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. “We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service that we’ve provided in the past.”

Pacific Surfliner noted that supplemental bus services will continue to be provided north of Santa Barbara, and trains and buses will continue to operate as an essential service for those who must travel.

Safety measures such as increased frequency of cleaning service on all trains and at stations to multiple times a day, and sometimes on an hourly basis, have been implemented.

Additionally, passengers are being required to wear facial coverings at stations and onboard trains, and are being asked to check and adhere to local public health orders in effect for the areas in which they start and end their trip.

New updates and advisory information on Pacific Surfliner's service are available at PacificSurfliner.com/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

