Pacific Surfliner to partially restore service to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara corridors

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced that it will partially restore service to 100 miles of its 351-mile coastal rail corridor beginning June 1. Train service restoration affects the San Luis Obispo corridor, which will now run one train in each direction extending up to San Luis Obispo daily, as well as the Los Angeles to Santa Barbara/Goleta corridor for which an additional train will be added to the southern route.

The update from Pacific Surfliner comes two months after service was temporarily reduced on March 23 in response to pandemic orders that severely impacted ridership.

“We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director of the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo) Agency which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. “We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service that we’ve provided in the past.”

Pacific Surfliner noted that supplemental bus services will continue to be provided north of Santa Barbara, and trains and buses will continue to operate as an essential service for those who must travel.