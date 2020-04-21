Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians named WasteWise 'Partner of the Year' by EPA

“As the original stewards of the Santa Ynez Valley, our tribe understands the importance of minimizing our impact on the environment by any means necessary,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman. “The casino’s Facilities Department has taken our recycling efforts to another level, and it has required a lot of cooperation throughout our resort to get us where we are today.”

The resort also was recognized last year for its waste reduction and recycling efforts during 2018.

Kahn said last year during an EPA award ceremony that by forming both local and national partnerships, designing innovative programs and following an extensive in-house recycling program, the Chumash Casino Resort was able to divert 2,922,307 pounds of waste in 2018, again representing over 90% of its overall waste stream.

“For more than 25 years, the WasteWise program has encouraged organizations and businesses to divert waste and apply sustainable materials management practices, saving them resources and money,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These efforts not only provide environmental and cost savings benefits, but they also increase the efficiency of these businesses and organizations positioning them for greater success."