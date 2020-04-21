Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians named WasteWise 'Partner of the Year' by EPA

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Chumash Casino Resort was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding accomplishments, including diverting nearly 1,500 tons of waste from landfills.
According to the EPA, the resort is one of 11 nationally recognized WasteWise partner organizations and one of seven designated partners of the year.
“We are pleased to recognize the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Chumash Casino Resort for their environmental stewardship, and encourage others to follow their lead,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud.
Since winning the WasteWise Tribal Partner of the Year Award in 2015, the Chumash Casino Resort has continually increased its efforts to decrease its waste stream, having diverted more than 1,497 tons of materials last year –representing 90.94% of its overall waste stream – from local landfills in an effort to reach its zero waste goal by 2019.
“As the original stewards of the Santa Ynez Valley, our tribe understands the importance of minimizing our impact on the environment by any means necessary,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman. “The casino’s Facilities Department has taken our recycling efforts to another level, and it has required a lot of cooperation throughout our resort to get us where we are today.”
The resort also was recognized last year for its waste reduction and recycling efforts during 2018.
Kahn said last year during an EPA award ceremony that by forming both local and national partnerships, designing innovative programs and following an extensive in-house recycling program, the Chumash Casino Resort was able to divert 2,922,307 pounds of waste in 2018, again representing over 90% of its overall waste stream.
“For more than 25 years, the WasteWise program has encouraged organizations and businesses to divert waste and apply sustainable materials management practices, saving them resources and money,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These efforts not only provide environmental and cost savings benefits, but they also increase the efficiency of these businesses and organizations positioning them for greater success."
WasteWise is one of EPA’s longest-running voluntary programs and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.
For more information about Chumash Casino Resort sustainability efforts visit https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise#AwardsandAwardWinners
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
