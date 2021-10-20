Santa Ynez Valley partners organizing the area's inaugural Open Streets event are seeking a qualified event management service to aid in organizing, promoting and managing the community event.
The Open Streets event will allow for citizens to gather, socialize, walk, run, bike, skate, dance or participate in other activities on otherwise busy roadways that will be temporarily closed to motorized traffic, according to the announcement.
The free event will offer members of the community "the opportunity to experience their city streets in a whole new way," an event spokesman said.
Moving forward, Open Streets is expected to become an annual fall event hosted in different and rotating locations within the Santa Ynez Valley, the spokesman said.
According to the announcement, Open Streets Coalition officials from the Santa Ynez Valley HEAL coalition and Santa Ynez Valley People helping People will consider experienced companies as contractors or individuals as contractors or individuals as temporary employees.
Request for proposals can be submitted in writing to Valerie Kissell at valeriek@syvphp.org and must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.