A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base and send a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit, base officials announced Monday morning.
The target launch window is 12:18 p.m., and Space Launch Delta 30 commander Col. Rob Long is the designated launch decision authority for the mission.
The NROL-87 mission's first stage will return to land at Vandenberg and produce multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon reentry, officials said. A sonic boom is defined as the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or launch vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound that can generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.
The degree of sound experienced during the NROL mission will depend on weather conditions and other factors, officials noted.
The second stage of the mission will deliver Falcon 9’s payload to the desired orbit, according to the National Reconnaissance Office website.
Base officials noted the public viewing area on Azalea Lane, off Highway 1 and a half-mile south of Vandenberg Space Force Base's main gate, will not be open to the public in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
The NROL-87 mission will mark the National Reconnaissance Office's first time aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range and the first Falcon 9 first-stage landing back at Vandenberg Space Force Base SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020, officials said.