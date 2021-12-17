The Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning is now targeted to blast off an hour earlier at 12:54 a.m., base officials announced Friday.

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 will send a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit in an effort to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.

The Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, had been postponed and rescheduled to Saturday.

The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, officials said, where the weather forecast calls for clear skies, no cloud cover and 7 mph wind speed.

