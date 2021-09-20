Buellton brewing company Figueroa Mountain brought home top honors from the 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition held Sept. 10 in Denver, where 2,192 breweries from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico convened.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. clinched four medals in the national competition that included two golds — one for its Davy Brown Ale in the American brown lager category and another in the American amber ale category for its Meat Sweats label.

The company also won silver for its Danish Red Lager label and Schwarz is the new Black in the German dark lager category.

The cumulative wins represent the company’s 29th medal at the competition in its 11-year history.

“Winning this year was extra special,” said company founder Jaime Dietenhofer. “Not only was this the most competitive GABF ever, it was coming off a challenging year for the entire brewing industry and the world.

"We are so grateful to have our beers recognized at this level, and are excited about bringing recognition to beer and breweries on the Central Coast,” he said.

Also representing the Central Coast for the second consecutive year was Santa Barbara's Third Window Brewing Co., which won a gold medal for beer label The Dark in the international dark lager category.

“It is extremely tough to win anything at this competition, and to win a medal for the second year in a row is very gratifying and humbling” said Third Window Brewing founder Kris Parker.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing head brewer Kevin Ashford said the competition remains important to industry growth for the region.

“This never gets old, but it get tougher every year," Ashford said. "[It's] great to see the Central Coast represent. Hopefully more attention is brought to the great breweries right here in our backyard.”

