Paul Cook has served as CoastHills Credit Union's President/CEO since 2018. Previously, Cook has served as CoastHills' executive vice president and chief experience officer. Mr. Cook has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including serving as SVP/Chief Information Officer at Heritage Oaks Bank; Chief Technology Officer at Los Alamos National Bank in Los Alamos, N.M.; and Vice President of IT at Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Idaho. Cook serves on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber Board of Directors, currently as Chairman Elect.