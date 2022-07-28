Gleason Family Vineyards in Santa Barbara wine country has raised the bar on its commitment to sustainability with a new set of initiatives aimed at returning the land to one of its former uses: a grazing ground for farm animals.

The family-owned brand of vineyards — including Roblar Winery and Vineyards, Refugio Ranch Vineyards and the newly acquired Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard in Solvang — has enhanced the utility of its three area properties in addition to its primary viticulture operations.

Michael Vining, director of farming and sustainability, joined the team in August 2021 to help the family properties become more self-sustaining. 

072622 Gleason Family 7

The new Roblar Farm stand in Santa Ynez offers homegrown vegetables.
072622 Gleason Family 6

Bee boxes have been added to the property at Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard in Solvang.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

