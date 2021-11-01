Hundreds of children and parents dressed in colorful Halloween costumes filled downtown Lompoc on Saturday for the Lompoc Chamber's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event. 

Thirty local businesses offered sweet treats to trick-or-treaters who then headed to Centennial Park, where area businesses and organizations presented family-friendly activities. Attendees also had the chance to win fun prizes and enjoy free snacks like cotton candy.

The annual event is co-hosted by Lompoc’s Recreation Department and Shop Small.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

