Hundreds of children and parents dressed in colorful Halloween costumes filled downtown Lompoc on Saturday for the Lompoc Chamber's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event.
Thirty local businesses offered sweet treats to trick-or-treaters who then headed to Centennial Park, where area businesses and organizations presented family-friendly activities. Attendees also had the chance to win fun prizes and enjoy free snacks like cotton candy.
The annual event is co-hosted by Lompoc’s Recreation Department and Shop Small.