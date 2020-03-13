Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed

Apple will pay owners and users of certain iPhone models up to $25 per phone as part of a settlement that, if approved by a judge, will see the Cupertino firm pay up to $500 million over alleged secret throttling of phone performance. The deal, according to filings in federal court in San Jose, is to cover all current and former U.S. owners and users of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and ...