A time like no other: Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits serving special needs population face new reality

Want to help?

For those who would like to donate their creative skills at Hidden Wings, contact Jim at 805-705-3918 or email him at jim@hiddenwings.org

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program has launched a donation campaign on Facebook, calling for any and all sums to keep the program in operation during the quarantine. Donations can be made online at www.syvtherapeuticriding.org. Donor, Alice Gilaroo, will generously match funds.