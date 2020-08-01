Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter welcomes new executive director

The Alzheimer’s Association has appointed Lindsey Leonard as executive director of the California Central Coast Chapter, succeeding former executive director Rhonda Spiegel who retired in December 2019.

Leonard possesses 20 years of progressive experience in nonprofit fundraising, program development and expansion, operations management and organizational development.

She will take the reins from interim executive Kathryn Croskrey, who has helped guide the organization since Spiegel's retirement.

“It is a privilege to lead with the support of a talented and dedicated staff team such a special organization,” Leonard said.

“The Alzheimer’s Association supports a predominantly elderly population and their families," she added. "They are more vulnerable now more than ever during COVID-19. It is essential that our visibility is elevated during this critical time and that our programs are deepened to support the increasing needs of our service population.”

Leonard has served as executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, vice-president of development and operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley, development director for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and branch director for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The Alzheimer’s Association was formed in 1980 and is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research.

The California Central Coast Chapter has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura and provides free programs including education classes, support groups and care consultations, which are currently offered virtually through online webinar or conference call platforms.