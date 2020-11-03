Bob's Well Bread celebrates new Ballard location with ribbon-cutting event

Bob's Well Bread at the Ballard Store was welcomed to their neighborhood Sunday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.

Shop owners Bob Oswaks and Jane Oswaks outfitted with an oversized pair of scissors cut the ceremonious red ribbon presented by Chamber members and Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

“Jane and I are so happy to be part of the Santa Ynez community with our new store in Ballard," said Bob Oswaks, addressing the group of bakery staff and community members in attendance. "The outpouring of support from our neighbors during our first month in business has been fantastic and we are thrilled to have a brand new clientele that can have access to our artisan products.

"We couldn’t have been able to take on this project without our incredible team: head baker Scott Smith, General Manager Andrew Scherer, chef de cuisine David Jeffers, our Ballard chef Gary Clark, and the hard-working team from the front and back of house that helped us achieve our success. We also thank the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce for making us official with our ribbon-cutting ceremony.”

The new shop will serve the same Bob's Well Bread branded artisan goods and café selections found in the originating Los Alamos store.

The historic Ballard lot — originally a 28-by-57-foot stucco general store and gas station built by Niels Jorgen Nielsen in 1939 — was under renovation for more than a year before the official Oct. 1 opening.