Buellton Arts & Culture committee seeking potential projects

Buellton's Arts & Culture Committee is currently seeking project funding requests from local creatives to bring to the community, according to Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello.
Last summer the Buellton City Council authorized the formation of the committee that was given the responsibility of investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
With a $50,000 budget allocated by the city to its current and next fiscal year, the committee is now accepting proposals for the funding of such projects as public art installations, either permanent or temporary, community events, performances and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
To apply, individuals should be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area and have knowledge of and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors, Abello said.
Project funding request forms can be found on the city's website at cityofbuellton.com.
For more information on arts and culture projects or to express interest in joining the committee, contact Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call 805-688-1086.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
