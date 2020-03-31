Buellton bowling, 'Waypoint Family Entertainment Center,' closes in on construction

The long-awaited Buellton bowling alley – officially named The Waypoint Family Entertainment Center – has been making headway, and is expected to receive the green light on construction as soon as mid-summer, according to owner Carol Lesher-Peterson's agent, Michael Holliday, Principal Architect of DMHA Architecture + Interior Design of Santa Barbara.
When it's all said and done the entertainment venue, on 10.26 acres, will feature 18 bowling lanes, a bar and grill, restaurant, video arcade, as well as offices and community meeting facilities.
The project has been "in the works" for well over five years, and Lesher-Peterson's daughter, Valerie Lesher, said breaking ground can't come soon enough.
"We've never stopped working on it," she said of the last three years the family has paid property taxes on the site located at 290 E. Highway 246, behind Antonio's Pizza. "We're doing the best we can. Now we just wait. But it's definitely still happening."
Despite the slowdown due to the coronavirus, Holliday said his architectural firm is working remotely and moving forward with project plans like The Waypoint, which were submitted to the City of Buellton and the County of Santa Barbara for building permit review in late February.
Holliday estimates that a final approval is slated for as early as this summer.
"Permits are expected to be ready to issue by mid summer 2020, and preliminary site grading scheduled to start shortly thereafter," Holliday said, adding that design updates will be detailed as the project moves forward.
Massoud Abolhoda, the building and safety manager for the county Planning and Development Department, said that he expects the first cycle of reviews that involve specific project building codes will be complete by late March.
"As to how long it will take for [the] project to get permitted, that depends, in part, on how quickly the design team responds to our corrections and how many cycles of reviews it takes to get all comments resolved," Abolhoda said, adding that each review cycle takes between 15 and 30 days.
Two rechecks after the initial review, which is underway, are customary, according to Abolhoda.
"I would say we should expect at least four months from now to get project approved, provided the design team responds to comments in each cycle within 30 days," he said. "However, due to [the] current health crisis, it is rather hard to rely on this estimate."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
