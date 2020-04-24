You are the owner of this article.
Buellton Garage ratchets up community spirit with 'Blessing Box'

Buellton Garage Blessing Box

Located outside of Buellton Garage automotive shop is a pantry stocked with vital provisions and household items for those community members in need.

 Courtesy of Buellton Garage

In an effort to assist those in need, Buellton Garage has set outside of their Buellton-based shop, a large pantry cabinet filled with provisions and important household items for the taking – and the giving.

The automotive garage recently invited local community members who have fallen on hard economic times to take freely from the inventory of food items, paper products and laundry products. And those community members who can afford to contribute, are asked to add to the pantry.  

A sign posted on the cabinet doors states, "Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed."

The project was introduced to the community on April 15 in partnership with local resident Candice Signa.

Buellton Garage is located at 320 Central Ave., Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

