Buellton Senior Thrift Shop now accepting donations

After months of being closed due to COVID-19 precautions, the Buellton Senior Thrift Shop has announced they are now taking donations and will open their store on July 1.

Though scheduled to officially reopen their doors on July 1, the Buellton Senior Thrift Shop has announced they are now accepting donations on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed in March due to state guidelines concerning COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the thrift shop stated that extra safety precautions are being taken to keep staff and donors safe.

All proceeds from the thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.

For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

