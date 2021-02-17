Business brewing in Santa Ynez: Queen Cup Coffee celebrates first month in business

Amid a global pandemic, when a natural reaction might be to take a step back, Alyce and Skylar Barrick instead took a leap forward.

Equipped with experience, knowledge and a reliable source for roasted beans, the husband-wife duo decided the moment was right and launched Queen Cup Coffee, a cozy brew stop located inside downtown Santa Ynez artisan cheese and meat shop Lucky Hen Larder.

"It's been a long-term goal of ours," said Alyce Barrick, "we just didn't know it would happen so soon, especially during a pandemic."

When family friend Cynthia Miranda, co-owner of Lucky Hen Larder, decided to step away from coffee making at her store and focus solely on epicurean provisions, she extended an offer to the Barricks. Skylar Barrick, born and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley had worked for Miranda in the past before relocating to Los Angeles, he said, adding that he has maintained his deep Valley roots.

In a matter of weeks, the pair moved on Miranda's invitation to take over a cozy nook inside the store, dipped into savings, pulled from their arsenal of coffee equipment and opened their doors on Jan. 21.