CHOMP on the Rocks eatery opens in Santa Barbara

A month after opening sister restaurant SALTY at the Beach in Santa Barbara, CHOMP brand eateries opened its second harbor front bar and restaurant, CHOMP on the Rocks, on Oct. 15.

Located on the Santa Barbara Harbor — adjacent to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and beneath SALTY at the Beach — CHOMP on the Rocks cuisine is centered around a family-friendly menu that includes CHOMP brand burgers and hotdogs.

According a spokeswoman for the eateries, the newest restaurant offers alfresco seating for 50 guests on its lower-level, harbor-front patio, which is operated in accordance with COVID-19 safety and sanitation measures required by the Santa Barbara County Public Heath Department.

The two family-friendly waterfront dining and drinking locations are co-owed by longtime restaurateur Aaron Petersen of Solvang and a group of Santa Barbara County families.

CHOMP on the Rocks (lower level) is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 180, Santa Barbara. Walk-ins only accepted.

Hours of operation for both CHOMP on the Rocks and SALTY at the Beach are from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.