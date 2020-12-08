Chumash Casino Resort closes hotels due to regional stay-at-home order

The Chumash Casino Resort has shuttered three hotel properties as a result of a new stay-at-home order that requires bars, wineries, hair salons and other nonessential businesses in the region to close for three weeks.
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials were notified Friday night that the region's ICU availability rate had dropped below the 15% threshold, triggering the closures that took effect Sunday night.
Chumash officials confirmed via social media on Friday that the casino would not shutter, as the order does not affect tribal casinos across California, although its three hotels — including Hotel Corque, Hadsten House and resort hotel — would close.
Pulling up in their totally self-contained vehicle, every caterer’s dream, TEAM Chumash set up right in front of the Center and worked like a well-oiled machine and joyfully distributed dozens of prepackaged meals to smiling seniors.
The resort's Willows restaurant only will offer takeout while stay-at-home orders remain in effect.
Other modifications include the suspension of wine tasting and by-the-glass service at the Kitá tasting room in Lompoc, although curbside pickup for orders made online remains available, said a Chumash spokesman.
The resort's casino will continue to operate under its Safe + Well measures informed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that require temperature checks, the wearing of face masks, limited guest capacity and physical distancing.
Additionally, the resort will maintain its strong working relationship with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the spokesman said.
As of Monday, the total number of cases confirmed in the county was 12,379, with 643 cases still considered active and contagious, marking the highest rate of active cases in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the pandemic, excluding the rise in cases reported at the United States Penitentiary and Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc in May.
Joining Vanderbilt University in Detroit and eight others, the Chumash Casino Resort was recognized in part for its innovative approach to diverting waste and its TRUE Silver Zero Waste certification, awarded by the council to the resort in 2019.
A number of pink-colored nibbles, specialty desserts and drinks will be for purchase at eateries located throughout the resort property to help raise funds for the Mission Hope Cancer Center.
The final word on the federal government taking a large parcel of land into trust for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, was made last week by the assistant secretary of Indian affairs and published Wednesday in the Federal Register.
