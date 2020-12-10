Chumash Casino Resort raises over $12K for local cancer patients

The Chumash Casino Resort generated $6,483 during its annual Project Pink campaign, which raises money for breast cancer awareness through the sale of pink-colored pastries, desserts, snacks and drinks in its food outlets during October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year’s campaign beneficiary, Mission Hope Cancer Center, which is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, also received an additional matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, bringing the total donation to $12,966, a resort spokesperson said.

“Our Food and Beverage team members showed their true dedication to this cause by bringing the same amount of creativity and motivation they’ve had in past campaigns to this challenging year,” said Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn, who noted that despite operating under a limited guest capacity and with closed food outlets due to the Safe + Well measures that have been in place since the property reopened in June, the campaign exceeded last year’s donations.

“In the face of this global pandemic, they maintained their goal of raising awareness for this important cause and generating valuable funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center, which plays such a critical role in our community,” Kahn said.