Chumash Casino Resort reopens after 3-month closure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chumash Casino Resort reopened its doors with heightened safety restrictions on Wednesday afternoon, following a three-month closure due to COVID-19.

Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the resort has tapped into its resources to purchase high-tech equipment and materials to modify the way they do business because of the pandemic.

"As we developed a plan for reopening, we listened to the medical experts, we abided by Gov. Gavin Newsom's phased reopening plan, and we made a significant reinvestment in our operation to create a safe environment everyone can enjoy while still being vigilant to slow the spread of this virus," he said.

Upon entrance, patrons are now greeted by touchless temperature-checking kiosks that will screen customers and employees entering the facility to ensure they are not running a temperature. Wellness stickers will be provided to each individual once temperature is confirmed to be within normal range.