Chumash Casino Resort temporarily closes its doors due to growing coronavirus concerns

Chumash Casino Resort temporarily closes its doors due to growing coronavirus concerns

  • Updated
Chumash Casino Resort Hotel

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel 

 Contributed Photo

Days after announcing the cancellation of scheduled shows and postponement of future concerts, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has reported the temporary closure of the Chumash Casino Resort effective Sunday, March 15 at 11:59 p.m., through the end of the month.

Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians reported that the tribe will continue to monitor progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and take necessary precautions based on governmental directives.

“As uncertainty surrounding this threat escalates on an hourly basis, our tribe has decided to proceed with extreme caution and temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort," Kahn said. "The health and welfare of the community is our immediate concern. We will remain in close communication with local, state and federal agencies to discuss the latest developments.”

During the projected closure, employees will remain compensated.

A reopening date will be determined upon continued monitoring of the situation.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News