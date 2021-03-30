Chumash job fair kicks off Wednesday in Buellton, schedule appointment online

Chumash Enterprises will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chumash Employee Resource Center, located at 585 McMurray Road in Buellton.
The event will feature more than 150 employment opportunities available at one of three properties — Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque and Hadsten House — in the areas of hotel operations, sustainability/custodial services, food and beverage, transportation and security.
Both recruiters and hiring managers will be in attendance and extending offers on the spot to qualified job applicants, according to a spokesperson. Applicants are asked to schedule interview appointments online prior to the event to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols that call for limited indoor capacity.
Applicants also are asked to arrive five minutes prior to scheduled appointments, dress appropriately and bring a valid ID.
Full-time Chumash Enterprise employees are offered competitive pay and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from work for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents, the spokesperson said.
Temperature checks upon entry will be mandatory and masks will be required in accordance with Chumash-owned properties’ Safe + Well measures.
To apply online and book an appointment, visit www.chumashcareers.com/job-fair.
For a list of available positions and more information about the job fair, visit ChumashCareers.com.
