City of Solvang, People Helping People team up to help seniors, restaurants in need

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) has teamed up with the City of Solvang, and several Solvang restaurants to help feed Solvang-based seniors facing food insecurity.
The Great Plates Delivered program which is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and the CA Office of Emergency Services, is designed to deliver three hot meals daily to individuals/couples over 65 and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing difficulty accessing meals while staying at home.
Those eligible must also fall below 600% of the federal income poverty level – approximately $74,000 – and must not be receiving other federal or state food subsidies such as CalFresh, according to the program guidelines.
A second objective drawn out in the Great Plates program, is to support local restaurants and other food providers/agricultural workers who have closed or are struggling to remain open due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Canceling popular events might prevent a rush of tourists. The city of Solvang in Santa Barbara County, whose windmills and half-timbered architecture draw more than 1.5 million visitors a year, canceled a May procession of 750 cowboys, called The Rancheros Visitadores, for the first time in 89 years.
As such, restaurants who fall within this level of need, are being contracted to prepare nutritious and creative meals within federal guidelines, for seniors in need who are living within the city of Solvang.
According to PHP Chief Program Officer Mayra Ramos, as space is available other seniors in need located around the Santa Ynez Valley would be eligible to apply. There is a limit of 150 clients per day.
Eight local Allstate agency owners have initiated virtual food drives to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
“Enrollment is very easy," said Ramos, who is actively enrolling Solvang-based seniors. "It requires a brief telephone interview and answers to 5-6 questions including contact information and delivery address.”
The program is funded through June 10 with a possibility of being extended month to month as need is demonstrated, said Ramos.
For more information or to enroll in Great Plates, contact Caroline with PHP at 805-588-5019 or email Caroline@syvphp.org.
Last Sunday was Mother’s Day, a day most of us appreciate for taking our beloved mom out to a restaurant for a lovely dinner. In fact it’s the busiest day of the year for restaurants. But this year, we couldn't take her out, nor should we have been gathering family and friends together to celebrate her life with a toast of fine wine.
Canceling popular events might prevent a rush of tourists. The city of Solvang in Santa Barbara County, whose windmills and half-timbered architecture draw more than 1.5 million visitors a year, canceled a May procession of 750 cowboys, called The Rancheros Visitadores, for the first time in 89 years.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.