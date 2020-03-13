CoastHills dedicates military wall at new Santa Maria headquarters

Local elected officials and military leaders on Thursday dedicated a wall to U.S. service members and veterans during a grand opening ceremony of a Santa Maria credit union, paying tribute to its roots in the armed forces on the Central Coast.
The dedication followed the Thursday ribbon-cutting for CoastHills Credit Union, which opened a new 90,000-square-foot headquarters located at 1075 E. Betteravia Road at Enos Ranch, near the intersection of Highway 101 and Betteravia Road.
CoastHills' headquarters was formerly located in Vandenberg Village.
The wall, which is adorned with plaques of the seals of each branch of the military, was dedicated by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Vandenberg Air Force Base's Lt. Col. Kenneth G. Peters, along with members of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
CoastHills Credit Union opened a new bank branch on the first floor of its Enos Ranch corporate headquarters on Monday.
The Space Force seal is not included on wall but will be, according to spokesman Joshua Scroggin, who added that the wall was designed prior to the new military branch being signed into law.
The credit union originally started on Vandenberg in 1958 to serve enlisted and civilian personnel working at the base and was named Vandenberg Federal Credit Union.
It is now a state-chartered organization that serves members of the community through 11 branches across the Central Coast.
Many of CoastHills' members, including members of its supervisory board, are veterans or currently serving on active duty, Scroggin said.
"It's a segment of our membership that's still very important to us," Scroggin said. "We remember our roots and our heritage by including a military wall."
The wall dedication and ribbon-cutting were part of a series of grand opening events that began March 11.
The remaining events Friday, which included a raffle and $8,000 cash giveaway, were postponed for a to-be-determined date in response to COVID-19, Scroggin said.