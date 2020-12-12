Cottage Health Urgent Care opens Buellton location Tuesday

Cottage Health will open its newest urgent care center in Buellton on Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The new center, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, will be staffed with a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, providing the highest level of care, said the spokesperson, adding that patients arriving at the center will be welcomed with modern and comfortable amenities.

With the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes, staff will be on hand to treat conditions that include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and cuts, burns, sprains, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, skin conditions, rashes, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency room or physician.

X-ray and lab services, as well as physical exams for student sports participation, will be available onsite.

The new Buellton center, located at 328 McMurray Road in the Crossroads at Buellton Village, marks Cottage's eighth location, with additional urgent care facilities slated to open soon within the Tri-Counties region, the spokesperson said.

Other centers now open include locations in Goleta on Hollister Avenue, as well as on Calle Real, Oxnard on West Esplanade Drive, Santa Maria on North Broadway, Camarillo on Las Posas Road, Ventura on South Victoria Avenue and San Luis Obispo on Broad Street.