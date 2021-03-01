Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Lompoc, seeking permit to demolish former La Botte restaurant

Coffee companies The Human Bean and Dutch Bros. are planning to open drive-thru shops on the northside of Lompoc, which involves the demolition of a former restaurant site and car lot.

The Lompoc Planning Commission on Jan. 27 voted unanimously to approve requests for architectural design and site development review permits. Commissioners also expressed excitement about the potential impacts on Lompoc's economy with the arrival of the new businesses.

Opening dates have yet to be set by either location, although Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop said the stores will welcome customers later this year.

Dutch Bros. Coffee will set up shop at 812 N. H Street with company officials now seeking a permit to demolish the old La Botte restaurant.

During the Planning Commission meeting, Dutch Bros. applicant Braden Bernards said the La Botte building had undergone abatement and removal of asbestos and that further plans call for removal of the old building.

The iconic Italian restaurant in October abandoned the location and opened across the street, where they now occupy the former Nikka Fish Enterprise, located at 825 N H Street.