Elayne Klasson: Baker's Table — The Third Place

Initially, Dixon wasn’t sure how her feeding program would look. She first imagined that she’d put together boxes for a family of four to eat for a week, and then distribute them herself from her restaurant. However, after successfully receiving generous contributions from her many loyal customers and friends, Dixon realized that distributing the food herself was neither practical nor necessary.

Instead, Dixon teamed up with St. Mark’s Church, which already had a feeding distribution program in place. On Tuesdays and Fridays, Dixon delivers at total of 80 hefty boxes to St. Mark’s, where the food is handed out, without question, to families needing extra help. In each box Dixon, with the assistance of volunteers (from her loyal customer and employee base), packs: a half-gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, a pound of butter, beans and rice. There are also fresh vegetables—potatoes, onions, lettuces. Last week, beef bones were included—enough to make a pretty fine soup.

Her fundraising efforts, as well as donations of produce, allow her to fill these boxes generously. Funds, as well as produce, are still welcome for this program. They can be brought to Baker’s Table on Numancia Street in Santa Ynez. Dixon plans to continue providing boxes of food to needy people until the end of June, at the very least.