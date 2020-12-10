Former NFL player to co-host traumatic brain injury seminar with Alzheimer's educator

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman George Visger, along with Alzheimer’s educator Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care, will host a free online seminar titled, "CTE and the New Me: Two Leading Traumatic Brain Injury Experts Provide Keys To Survival."
The program, which focuses on traumatic brain injury, is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, via Zoom. An expert-led question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
Visger and Mahakian will discuss life after traumatic brain injury, fears of being diagnosed, and help to identify misconceptions about cognitive impairment and ways to kick-start healing.
According to Visger, having survived nine brain surgeries in 12 years and continuing to thrive, he feels "obligated to pay it forward."
"CTE and the New Me is a platform that allows survivors, family members and medical providers an opportunity to ‘pick my brain’ and learn some of the coping mechanisms," he said.
Visger will provide participants with information on the successful, nonpharmaceutical treatments he has used over the years that include family and psychological counseling.
He also will share the impact drugs and alcohol can have when compounded with a traumatic brain injury, which can include legal issues.
To register for the seminar, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com or call 310-383-1877.
To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
