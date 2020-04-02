Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II taking extensive safety measures with pick-up, take-out

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County grows, local restaurateur Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II is taking greater measures of safety into his own hands.

According to a spokeswoman for the restaurant, Frank and Jami Ostini have "pulled out all of the stops to make meal pick ups safe at The Hitching Post 2."

Some extraordinary measures taken by Ostini to ensure safety of his employees and customers, include taking staffers' temperature twice a day and having them log in hand washings.

"And he makes daily changes," said the spokeswoman. "Now everyone is wearing masks and working with physical distance too."

In a video being shot with his personal cellphone, Ostini, wearing a red bandana mask, is seen using hand sanitizer prior to entering his Buellton establishment.

He introduces cooks and servers who are all wearing masks while prepping meal orders ready for pick up.