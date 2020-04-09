Gleason Family Vineyards pursues construction of new Santa Ynez facility

Gleason Family Vineyards pursues construction of new Santa Ynez facility

{{featured_button_text}}
040920 Roblar Winery

Gleason Family Vineyards is being built adjacent to Roblar Winery in Santa Ynez.

 Photo courtesy of Roblar Winery

Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez will soon welcome a new neighbor: the Gleason Family Vineyards, a repository for the Gleason family's duo vineyard brands.

The new building will consolidate wine production, bottling and storage for the Gleason family's two wine brands Refugio Ranch and Roblar Winery, as well as the Royal Oaks Ranch brand — under one roof. 

Jamie Edlin: 'Sea' Stephanie Fish - A day with California's only female sea urchin diver

The project is located adjacent to Roblar's tasting room in Santa Ynez, and will reportedly move ahead with planned construction, according to Roblar's recent Facebook post.

"We’re excited to share the progress and will continue to do so as we progress though the coming months," Roblar stated. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News