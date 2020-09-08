Golden Inn and Village a recipient of Cottage Community Partnership grant

The Behavioral Health Initiative, launched by Cottage Health in 2017, this year has awarded more than $1 million in community partnership grants to 16 Santa Barbara County programs that address mental health and substance use.

Golden Inn and Village of Santa Ynez was one such recipient.

The affordable housing community, established in 2016 by the Rona Barrett Foundation, houses low-income seniors and families and offers senior residents therapy service assessments, support groups and individual counseling.

The grant selection process was guided by community input collected during Cottage Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment and Listening Tour, according to a Cottage Health spokeswoman.

Grant recipients, like the Golden Inn and Village, were shown to represent the tenets of the grant-giving initiative, working to increase access to and use of behavioral health services.

Additionally, each of the 16 programs have focused on adapting their services to the changing needs of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the onset of the health crisis, the Rona Barrett Foundation reported serving double the number of seniors than usual, which included expanded hot food and fresh produce programs, as well as furnishing residents with basic necessities like toiletries and emotional support.