Highway West family vacation properties increase starting salary to $16
Highway West family vacation properties increase starting salary to $16

Highway West Vacations on April 16 effectively increased starting salaries to $16 per hour to help attract top talent, a company spokeswoman said.

The rate increase will affect a number of positions, she noted.

Highway West, which oversees four properties in the Santa Ynez Valley that include Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn in Buellton, Vinland Hotel & Lounge and The Winston in Solvang, also operates dining outlets located on most properties.

“We are thrilled to see travel and hospitality interest coming back so strongly," said Jacque Raffaele, director of operations. "In order to exceed our guest expectations, we need to ensure that we have exceptional staff from housekeeping to maintenance, front desk to dishwashers. We have found it was essential to increase our starting salaries to attract the best talent in the Santa Ynez Valley."

Highway West offers employee benefits that include 100% insurance premium coverage, sick time and earned vacation time, 401(k) match and eight hours of volunteer time. There also is a bonus matching program for employees who refer friends, the spokeswoman noted. 

For more information or to apply for open positions with Highway West Vacations, visit highwaywestvacations.com/careers.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

