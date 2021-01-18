Hood Communications sets virtual career fair Wednesday

Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board will host a virtual career fair Wednesday for new local business Hood Communications Inc., a board spokesman said.
HCI has been in operation since 1982 and was acquired by its current owners in 2016, the spokesman said.
The company provides outside and inside plant services to primarily large-scale telecommunications service providers.
At the HCI Virtual Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the company will recruit for the positions of administrative support, Class A asphalt foreman, asphalt laborer, aerial construction supervisor, driver laborer, foreman and project manager.
Those interested in applying for a position can register for the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aVpXNpSXRROS1ZlJWCH6rA.
A resume and prescreening questions will be requested before meeting with an HCI representative, the spokesman said.
For general inquiries, email careers@HCI-INC.com or call 805-568-1308. Those unable to attend the event can still apply online at www.HCI-INC.com/careers.
For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, visit www.sbcwdb.org.
