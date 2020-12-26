'It feels like home': Solvang business Broken Clock Vinegars Works recognized for innovation, economic impact

Solvang's Broken Clock Vinegars Works on Dec. 3 was named northern Santa Barbara County's 2020 EconAlliance’s Innovation Award recipient for its positive impact on the local economy.

Each year, the award recognizes a local standout business that brings to the marketplace a new idea, product, practice and/or technology.

Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard, who nominated the couple this year, said their product is especially dynamic to the area.

"It's not a wine, it's not an olive oil, it's unique and different," Beard said, referencing the wine-producing Santa Ynez Valley. "And they are making their product here in Solvang."

Makers of culinary vinegars and shrubs, Jody Williams and husband Charles launched their company in 2016 under a cottage food license and found rapid success.

Within one year, business operations reached capacity, prompting relocation to a larger, 1,800-square-foot industrial space with a full winery license in Solvang.

The couple's main product, shrubs — a fruit-infused drinking vinegar with 17th century English origins — is achieved through a fermentation and infusion process.