'It feels like home': Solvang business Broken Clock Vinegars Works recognized for innovation, economic impact

Solvang's Broken Clock Vinegars Works on Dec. 3 was named northern Santa Barbara County's 2020 EconAlliance’s Innovation Award recipient for its positive impact on the local economy.
Each year, the award recognizes a local standout business that brings to the marketplace a new idea, product, practice and/or technology.
Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard, who nominated the couple this year, said their product is especially dynamic to the area.
"It's not a wine, it's not an olive oil, it's unique and different," Beard said, referencing the wine-producing Santa Ynez Valley. "And they are making their product here in Solvang."
Makers of culinary vinegars and shrubs, Jody Williams and husband Charles launched their company in 2016 under a cottage food license and found rapid success.
Within one year, business operations reached capacity, prompting relocation to a larger, 1,800-square-foot industrial space with a full winery license in Solvang.
The couple's main product, shrubs — a fruit-infused drinking vinegar with 17th century English origins — is achieved through a fermentation and infusion process.
The process is much like winemaking, except in reverse, since vinegar is the overall objective, according to Jody Williams.
She explained that shrubs contain vinegar that’s added as an ingredient while their culinary vinegars consist of just one or two locally grown fruits fermented together, acidified and diluted with water.
The Williamses more recently experimented with wine-infused shrubs when a healthy load of chardonnay grapes found their way to their Solvang production facility.
Those grapes, which now are in barrel, will soon become a unique blend of chardonnay-lavender and chardonnay-lemongrass shrubs for purchase.
"It was our first time working with grapes in September," Williams said. "Grapes are really easy to work with. Since we came from the wine industry, it feels like home. But grapes are really expensive"
In May, the pair sold their downtown Solvang tasting room, Wandering Dog Wine Bar, after several years in business and turned their full-time efforts to making vinegar.
In addition to being a producer that handles all processes completely in-house, from farm to product, the Williamses also provide an outlet to area farms. Fruit that would have otherwise gone to waste is instead being put to good use.
Producing shrubs for local farms creates a new sales channel for those same farms, Williams said, noting that fruit growers Santa Barbara Blueberries and Avila Valley Barn are a few steady wholesale clients.
"Wholesale is a great thing to have in addition to direct-to-consumer," said Williams, returning to the pair's Solvang facility after a long day harvesting 650 pounds of persimmons to later be transformed into shrubs. "It's really growing."
For more information, to schedule a visit or to place a to-go order, visit www.brokenclockvinegarworks.com or call 805-245-7389.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
