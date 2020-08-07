'It will cost us $1.5 million': Local United Boys & Girls Clubs grapple with branch reopenings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eight of 10 United Boys & Girls Clubs sites in Santa Barbara County remain closed due to a financial slowdown caused by COVID-19 that has forced cancellation of fundraising events that support daily operations of the nonprofit agency.

Fully reactivating all 10 sites for youth programs — including North County locations in Buellton/ Solvang and Lompoc — isn't financially feasible at this time, according to Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker.

“It will cost us $1.5 million to open all [of] our clubs from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, and fill them to capacity under the new COVID-19 standards,” Baker said, referring to the strict safety measures, including social distancing protocol, which were put in place by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. "The challenge we're running into is not being able to do the fundraising we normally do. Even Camp Whittier is closed and that's usually a major fund generator for us."

As of July 6, the Boys & Girls Clubs have been afforded the reopening of two Sount County sites — downtown Santa Barbara, and recently their Westside location — but with restrictions.

In preparation for reopening South County clubs, Baker said all employees in the organization participated in a two-week health training.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to operate our clubs in a manner that made the safety of our club members and staff priority No. 1,” he said, noting that club directors are now leading smaller groups of 10 in order to maximize safety measures.