Judith Dale: Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs help nonprofits meet new challenges

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Valley residents are unable to meet their own basic need. In response, local nonprofits have stepped up to the challenge and are now working non stop to meet the growing demand for food, social and emotional support, as well as financial help. Conversely, these nonprofits’ ability to raise funds to meet those needs has been severely limited by the closing of their income-earning thrift shops and the cancellation of vital fundraising events.
Enter the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs: Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang. Together, the four Rotary clubs have donated $33,500 to 10 local nonprofit organizations.
With this financial help, those nonprofits receiving funds are able to continue their outreach in our community, feeding hundreds of people daily with prepared meals and produce bags. Recipients include homebound seniors, children out of school as well as people who have lost their jobs and are financially strained.
Not only are prepared meals being provided but medications are being delivered, masks are being sewn and distributed, and transportation to medical appointments is being arranged, among other services.
The 10 nonprofits who have received Rotary Club funding include Atterdag at Home, Bethania Lutheran Church, Buellton Senior Center, Los Alamos Senior Center, Ranch Church, Recovery Outreach, Solvang School PTO, Solvang Senior Center, SYV People Helping People and United Boys and Girls Club.
These organizations would not be able to continue their outreach without the help of service clubs such as Rotary.
When I heard about the Rotary Clubs’ contribution to our nonprofits, I decided to do some research into the history and mission of Rotary clubs. I found that our four local Rotary clubs are part of an international organization that is doing amazing things across the nation and around the world.
History of Rotary International
Rotary, the world’s first service club was founded in 1905 when lawyer Paul Harris and three friends met in a small office in downtown Chicago to form a social club to promote friendship among prominent businessmen. Word of the club soon spread and others were invited to join. They named their new club “Rotary” to describe the practice of meeting in rotation at the members’ various places of business.
Originally formed for fellowship, the first Rotary club quickly evolved to use the talents and resources of its members to serve the community. By the end of 1905, the Rotary Club of Chicago had 30 members. Three years later a second club was established in San Francisco. The next year three more clubs were established on the west coast of the United States and a fourth in New York City.
Days for Girls program supports maternal and child health.
Within a few years other groups formed service clubs based on the Rotary’s two mottos: “Service Above Self” and “One Profits Most Who Serves Best”.
By 1912, Rotary became international with the founding of a club in Winnipeg and Manitoba, Canada. Soon Rotary crossed the Atlantic to establish clubs in England, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The National Association of Rotary Clubs, which became the International Association of Rotary Clubs in 1912, adopted the name Rotary International (RI) in 1922. Before reaching its 20th birthday, the Rotary association had grown to include some 200 clubs with more than 20,000 members across the globe.
After both World War I and World War II, Rotary expanded its service mission to provide war relief and peace fund drives both in the U.S and worldwide.
Solvang City Council members approved two food security programs Monday to address the growing need of its senior population and workers unemployed by COVID-19 closures.
In 1928 an endowment fund was started and The Rotary Foundation was formed. The Foundation awarded its first humanitarian grant in 1930 to the International Society for Crippled Children. In 1943 Rotary International sponsored a conference that led to the establishment of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), established in 1946 – and still exists today.
By far, Rotary’s most ambitious program is the 1988 PolioPlus program, a massive international campaign to eradicate polio worldwide. In 1988 there were an estimated 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries. Thanks in no small part to the efforts of Rotary International, today polio cases are down 99% and polio exists in only three countries: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Not only does this evening serve as an excellent opportunity for these young men to build both their culinary and social skills, but it also serves as an opportunity for members to make an important impression upon them.
Rotary has donated over a billion dollars to this effort, helped by a $350 million donation by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The effort to totally eradicate polio worldwide continues to this day.
Today Rotary International has grown to 1.2 million members comprised of professional and business leaders in over 35,000 clubs in 200 countries.
The fact that the Santa Ynez Valley has four Rotary clubs with 100 members in such a small area, is a testament to how philanthropic and service oriented local residents are. And Rotary is not the only service club – there are many others in our Valley that donate their time and money to fund programs that raise the quality of life for citizens.
Eight local Allstate agency owners have initiated virtual food drives to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is doing what it can to remain open and actively serving the local community. Legal services are now being offered by phone.
Valley Tool & Truck Rental, Hitching Post 2 and Allstate Insurance are all offering a helping hand to the local community.
Canceling popular events might prevent a rush of tourists. The city of Solvang in Santa Barbara County, whose windmills and half-timbered architecture draw more than 1.5 million visitors a year, canceled a May procession of 750 cowboys, called The Rancheros Visitadores, for the first time in 89 years.
Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.