Judith Dale: Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs help nonprofits meet new challenges

The 10 nonprofits who have received Rotary Club funding include Atterdag at Home, Bethania Lutheran Church, Buellton Senior Center, Los Alamos Senior Center, Ranch Church, Recovery Outreach, Solvang School PTO, Solvang Senior Center, SYV People Helping People and United Boys and Girls Club.

These organizations would not be able to continue their outreach without the help of service clubs such as Rotary.

When I heard about the Rotary Clubs’ contribution to our nonprofits, I decided to do some research into the history and mission of Rotary clubs. I found that our four local Rotary clubs are part of an international organization that is doing amazing things across the nation and around the world.

History of Rotary International

Rotary, the world’s first service club was founded in 1905 when lawyer Paul Harris and three friends met in a small office in downtown Chicago to form a social club to promote friendship among prominent businessmen. Word of the club soon spread and others were invited to join. They named their new club “Rotary” to describe the practice of meeting in rotation at the members’ various places of business.