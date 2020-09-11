Legal document preparation agency serving Santa Ynez, Lompoc valleys set to open

Independent legal document professional Tyler Stuart has announced the Sept. 15 grand opening of The Document People, located in the Lompoc Walnut Plaza at 139 North H. Street, on the corner of H Street and Walnut Avenue.

The Document People specializes in preparing, typing and filing legal documents to court standards for consumers with uncontested legal matters. Both virtual and mobile services will be offered.

According to Stuart, a Nipomo resident, consumers can many times avoid paying expensive legal fees and extraneous costs by taking matters into their own hands and working with his office.

Services offered include and are not limited to: buy/sell agreements, bankruptcies, conservatorships, deed of trust, deeds, divorce, fictitious business name statement (DBA), incorporation, guardianship of a minor, legal separation, living trusts and living wills.

Stuart has been in the legal industry since 2008 and holds a degree in paralegal studies from Purdue University. He also is attending law school.

The new centralized branch will serve the areas of Lompoc, including Vandenberg Village, the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Maria, Nipomo and Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805-292-9000 or visit www.documentpeople.net/locations/san-luis-obispo-document-services/

